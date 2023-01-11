Seek AI Secures $7.5m To Build Generative AI Platform for Data

Using generative AI, the next-generation automation platform redefines how data teams code and gives all stakeholders on-demand access to company information.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Seek AI , a developer of AI-powered intelligent data solutions, today announced it has raised $7.5 million in a combination of pre-seed and seed funding. Sarah Guo's new fund, Conviction Partners, and Battery Ventures co-led the new investment round, with participation from Bob Muglia, Tristan Handy, Mustafa Suleyman and NJP Ventures. Seek AI will use the capital to accelerate product development and support its mission of making data accessible to anyone in an organization via a natural language interface.

The funding comes as Seek AI has gained rapid traction in the red-hot generative AI space, one of the most anticipated future spends among technology leaders. The company's natural language interface enables business users to ask questions and receive faster answers, at the same time reducing the burden of repetitive coding for data teams. Knowledge workers can access the interface by means of email, Slack, text, and a range of customer relationship management (CRM) systems. The company has more than a dozen pilots with tech, fintech, and consumer brands customers ranging from startups to the Fortune 100.

"Our vision, since day one, has been to automate mundane but critical processes and workflows so that data stakeholders can get the data they need fast, and data teams can focus more on strategic efforts," says founder and CEO Sarah Nagy. "As Seek continues to grow, it is crucial to have growth partners who understand the complexities of automation and data accessibility and share the same vision for applied AI. This funding will help us improve upon our product and reach more businesses in an array of expanding industries."

Seek AI uses complex deep-learning foundation models with hundreds of billions of parameters. These models are the technology behind Open AI's DALL-E and GPT-3 , and are powerful enough to understand natural language commands and generate high-quality code to instantly query databases. Seek's technology adapts to each customer's environment and each team's usage patterns.

"Seek's analytics automation platform, which combines state-of-the-art AI code generation with the right workflow product to solve clear customer pain, is a leading example of the 'Software 3.0' paradigm," says Sarah Guo, founder at Conviction Partners. "When we saw Seek's execution velocity and customer enthusiasm for the Seek value proposition, we immediately wanted to invest."

"We were immediately drawn to Seek's innovative use of generative AI to solve a common business problem: how to empower teams to be more data-driven without overwhelming the data team," says Brandon Gleklen, principal at Battery Ventures.

Muglia points out that the modern data stack has enabled companies to make better decisions based on data. A critical next step is the development of comprehensive semantic models that define and connect the data model to the details of the business process. "Over time, these semantic models will become the point of reference that defines how a business operates," says Muglia. "Because every organization is different, Seek applies deep learning to help companies develop and describe their unique semantic model. I am excited about the long-term product vision of Seek and proud to be supporting the team on this journey."

Seek AI provides a platform for data teams to automate the generation and maintenance of code for answering ad-hoc questions, as well as generating and maintaining semantic models. The natural language platform builds upon organization-specific foundation models, and integrates easily with popular database vendors and collaboration tools. For more information, visit seek.ai .

