The Industrialization and Energy Services TAQA: Industrialization and Energy Service Company "TAQA" names Dr. Saud Al-Ammari as TAQA Group General Counsel

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrialization and Energy Service Company "TAQA" announced today Dr. Saud Al-Ammari as TAQA Group General Counsel.





Dr. Al-Ammari comes with extensive knowledge and relevant legal and industry experience. He is well versed in all aspects of Saudi law, coupled with a wide knowledge of international legal matters while with Saudi Aramco and in private practice. He will be handling a wide variety of corporate and commercial legal matters inside and outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all TAQA companies and subsidiaries, as well as providing legal advice and strategies to the executive team.

"We are excited to have Dr. Al-Ammari joining TAQA's leadership team. Saud brings superior business acumen, leading-edge legal expertise and broad sector experience in corporate governance, legal and regulatory risk, compliance, and ethics. We look forward to his insight and support as we continue our growth journey set by our Strategy to maximize value to our stakeholders", said Khalid M. Nouh, TAQA's Chief Executive Officer.

