Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023: Eine (noch starke) Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.01.2023 | 14:06
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Industrialization and Energy Services TAQA: Industrialization and Energy Service Company "TAQA" names Dr. Saud Al-Ammari as TAQA Group General Counsel

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrialization and Energy Service Company "TAQA" announced today Dr. Saud Al-Ammari as TAQA Group General Counsel.

Dr. Saud Al-Ammari

Dr. Al-Ammari comes with extensive knowledge and relevant legal and industry experience. He is well versed in all aspects of Saudi law, coupled with a wide knowledge of international legal matters while with Saudi Aramco and in private practice. He will be handling a wide variety of corporate and commercial legal matters inside and outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all TAQA companies and subsidiaries, as well as providing legal advice and strategies to the executive team.

"We are excited to have Dr. Al-Ammari joining TAQA's leadership team. Saud brings superior business acumen, leading-edge legal expertise and broad sector experience in corporate governance, legal and regulatory risk, compliance, and ethics. We look forward to his insight and support as we continue our growth journey set by our Strategy to maximize value to our stakeholders", said Khalid M. Nouh, TAQA's Chief Executive Officer.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981444/Dr_Saud_Al_Ammari.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/industrialization-and-energy-service-company-taqa-names-dr-saud-al-ammari-as-taqa-group-general-counsel-301719067.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.