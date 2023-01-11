Amid growing demand for hotel technology in the UK and Europe, Optii shows support for PMS partners and their customers to stay ahead of summer travel surge

Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced today that it will be attending RMS Recharge in Manchester, UK on January 18th at Native Manchester.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005202/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The joint hosted event by property management system provider RMS Cloud and the Hospitality Professional Association (HOSPA), aims to bring attendees thought-provoking sessions to further their business goals, while delivering an unmatched attendee experience. The event will feature content and presentations that share past, present and future performance for the region, backed by data from STR.

The event speakers will share insights on a wide range of topics, including guest experience, changes in guest journey post-pandemic, staffing challenges, simplifying operations, and sustainability. With a two-way integration to RMS Cloud PMS, Optii is in a unique position to build on the value of RMS Cloud. This takes hoteliers one step further in meeting the challenges that most of the industry acknowledges lie ahead in 2023.

Maria Macree, VP of Sales, EMEA, said: "I am really looking forward to this year's RMS Recharge. Getting back to in-person networking, sharing the knowledge, and forming new connections is vital to an industry built on human connections and exploration. Our core focus is on increasing productivity, driving efficiencies, managing operational staff, and ensuring a repeatable guest experience, and the agenda of this year's event lines up perfectly with that. I am looking forward to sharing that value to hotelier participants at the event."

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information about Optii, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005202/en/

Contacts:

Rama Samal-McCausland

rsamalmccausland@fireoth.com

+44 7842 797728