WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 
Xetra
11.01.23
16:10 Uhr
9,382 Euro
-0,048
-0,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
PR Newswire
11.01.2023 | 15:00
146 Leser



COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation Commerzbank € senior np due 2030

PR Newswire

London, January 11

Pre-Stabilisation notice

11 January 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR callable Non-Preferred Senior Notes

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):none
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR
Description:callable Non-Preferred Senior Notes, Fixed-to-Floating Interest Rate due 2030
Offer price:tbc
Other offer terms:payment date 18 Jan 23; denoms 100k/100k, under the issuer's MTN programme
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		Commerzbank
Deutsche Bank
ING
Natixis
UniCredit
Stabilisation period expected to start on:11th January 2023
Stabilisation period expected to end on:no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:Frankfurt SE, regulated market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END

© 2023 PR Newswire
