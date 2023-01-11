DJ Brent And Molly Orwell, The Lifestyle Hustlers, Unleash Their New Educational Platform: Expand Your Horizons Academy

January 10, 2023

Brent and Molly Orwell, aka The Lifestyle Hustlers, have created a monthly subscription-based online academy named, Expand Your Horizons (EYH). The platform teaches its members how to become high-ticket sales specialists that can leverage social media, build a business strategy, and develop the mindset for success.

The high-ticket sales industry offers the opportunity to sell exclusive and premium products or services that command premium prices, often in the range of thousands or tens of thousands of dollars. These sales present a unique challenge, as it requires a personal touch to fully understand the needs of the customer and provide them with a tailored solution that fully aligns with the value they are looking for. It is the domain of experts, those who use specialized sales techniques such as consultative selling to provide customized solutions to high-end customers. High-ticket sales may require a more extended process, but the reward is commensurate as a single sale can generate a substantial revenue stream.

As the creators of a well-known lifestyle brand, business coaches, public motivational speakers, and podcasters, Brent and Molly have already inspired many to change their lives. Through the EYH Academy, they are continuing to not only inspire others but teach them how to create opportunities, abundance, and wealth of their own. Expand Your Horizons' reviews detail that the platform has a comprehensive education portal that is added to monthly. Therefore the academy brings its members the most up-to-date information, resources, and support from industry experts and business creators.

"Our driving force is to empower others with the financial and time freedom to reach their full potential. We are inspired by the idea of helping people create long-term wealth online, so they can spend more time with their families and become the best versions of themselves." Reveals EYH co-founder and mother of two Molly Orwell.

Expand Your Horizons Academy prides itself on helping its members create a success mindset alongside gaining technical high-ticket sales training. The EYH Academy team consists of experienced professionals with a wealth of knowledge in building brands and selling high-ticket items. The platform specializes in helping its members create successful and profitable businesses through personalized coaching and guidance to help each member reach their specific goals. The academy provides its members with access to numerous resources and tools to help them build their businesses, including courses, tutorials, and a strong support system.

"The most important factor in achieving success in high ticket sales is having a strong understanding of the target audience and their needs. Knowing who you are trying to reach and what they expect from your product or service is essential to successfully building a brand on social media and selling high ticket items." Claims EYH co-founder Brent Orwell.

So far, the Expand Your Horizons Academy has received a number of reviews and member testimonials attesting to the fact that the ongoing mentoring, training, and support network has led to a deeper understanding of the online space and helped to produce and maintain profitable business ventures.

