Mittwoch, 11.01.2023
ACCESSWIRE
11.01.2023 | 15:26
137 Leser
Albertsons Companies' Recipe for Change Lays Foundation for Progress in 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / In 2022, Albertsons Companies launched our Recipe for Change platform - an exciting milestone that underscores our commitment to make a positive difference in the communities we serve and the planet we share. As we start 2023, we are looking forward to another year of progress as we continue to embed sustainability practices across our company and work to make our Recipe for Change a reality.

Albertsons Companies, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture

To learn more about our Recipe for Change, visit our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734835/Albertsons-Companies-Recipe-for-Change-Lays-Foundation-for-Progress-in-2023

