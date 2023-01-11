Avionics Systems Market To Reach USD 41860 Million By 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avionics Systems Market is segmented by Type (Flight Control System, Flight Management System, Health Monitoring System, Others), by Application (Commercial Use, Military Use): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.





The global Avionics Systems market was valued at USD 30630 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 41860 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Avionics Systems Market

Rising demand for military aircraft from emerging countries is a major factor that is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market. Other factors attributing to the growth are the rising demand for hardware systems in aircraft and the growing popularity of sophisticated flight management solutions.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AVIONICS MARKET

For the military to successfully execute many of its duties, its fleet of aircraft is essential. Complex electrical and electronic systems are necessary for communication, navigation, and radar on airplanes and helicopters. They also rely on functioning sensors, landing gear, lights, weaponry, instrumentation, and many other aircraft components to function. This element is anticipated to fuel the market for avionics systems. All people involved in the design and maintenance of aircraft must possess a high degree of skill because military avionics is a complicated and technically demanding profession. It is crucial for designers to have a comprehensive understanding of aviation systems as the numerous systems on board an aircraft develop to become more interdependent and integrated. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Avionics Systems market.

The Avionics Systems Market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing need for hardware systems in airplanes. For a variety of airframes, avionics systems enable electronic guiding, navigation, and communications through challenging and hazardous environments. High altitudes, vacuum-like conditions, corrosive hydraulic fluids, fuels, and other chemicals, as well as a wide range of temperature variations, are all factors in operating settings. Even while avionics systems are being engineered to fit more capability into smaller payload spaces, they still need to operate in such demanding situations.

Increased operational hurdles are imposed on airlines as they must constantly look for methods to reduce costs in light of the fierce competition they face and the cost-consciousness of travelers. Maintenance is one area that has a lot of possibilities for doing so. Manufacturers and integrators of aerospace systems are attempting to increase the flexibility of aviation system architectures by incorporating future-proofing ideas like virtualization. With the aviation industry's rapid expansion, there are numerous significant issues with the traditional modeling and testing of avionics systems, particularly in the areas of inadequate hardware and software reusability, poor real-time data interface, and high development costs. A platform for the simulation and verification of avionics systems based on the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) architecture has been created employing component and memory database technology in order to address these issues.

AVIONICS MARKET MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

With a market share of over 45%, North America is the world's biggest producer of avionics systems. Europe came in second with 40%. The increased need for cutting-edge avionics systems for both military and commercial applications is predicted to lead to a sizable market expansion. Technological advancements in military fighter jets necessitate highly specialized, specialized avionics, which will promote market expansion. The United States is anticipated to dominate the region due to expanding air travel, the importance of cargo, and rising domestic aircraft deliveries.

As military giants like the United States, China, and Russia increase their defense spending, there will likely be a corresponding increase in the demand for military aircraft. This would encourage the avionics market's growth in the military aviation segment. New advancements in military aircraft, such as the usage of military technology, improved composite materials, and fifth-generation technology, are also having an impact on the military aviation sector. The avionics of fighter aircraft eliminates the need for a second crew member, such as a navigator, observer, and other roles, which reduces the cost of training.

Key Companies:

Thales Group

Rockwell Collins

GE Aviation

Honeywell Aerospace

ATM

Garmin Limited

Cobham

BAE Systems

LockHeed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

