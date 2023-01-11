Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.01.2023 | 17:36
China Matters' Features: How Guizhou's Tourism Benefits from Its Local Cultures

BEIJING, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Matters releases a talk show series on the development of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The six-episode talk show, named The Talk with Guizhou, invites six guests from China and abroad to share their views on topics such as how Guizhou promotes rural revitalization, how local culture can give a boost to its tourism industry and how the province can build a better ecosystem.