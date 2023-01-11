Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023: Eine (noch starke) Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GL6 ISIN: US98139A1051 Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA 
Tradegate
09.01.23
21:23 Uhr
81,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,62 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,0081,5019:23
81,0081,5019:23
ACCESSWIRE
11.01.2023 | 17:50
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: ESG Talk: Corporate Responsibility and Reducing Harm

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Workiva:

Workiva, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture

In the latest of episode of ESG Talk, host Mandi McReynolds is joined by Jennifer Hunter, senior vice president of corporate citizenship and chief sustainability officer at Altria, one of the world's largest producers of cigarettes and tobacco. Jennifer shares how her team balances corporate responsibility and the harm associated with Altria's products-including advocating to increase the legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to ESG Talk on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734871/ESG-Talk-Corporate-Responsibility-and-Reducing-Harm

WORKIVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.