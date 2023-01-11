Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of EUROAPI (Paris:EAPI) proposes the ratification of the appointment by co-optation of a new independent director, Mattias Perjos, as of January 11, 2023. Corinne Le Goff, after serving as an independent member on the Board of Directors since May 6, 2022, has resigned from her directorship as of January 11, 2023. Corinne Le Goff has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Imunon.

Mattias Perjos is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Getinge, a listed company on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, which he joined in 2017. He previously held the CEO position at Coesia IPS Division and Coesia International (2012-2017). Prior to that, Mattias Perjos was CEO of Flexlink (2006-2016) and held other leading roles within the group which he joined in 1998. A Swedish citizen, Mattias Perjos holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management.

"Throughout his career Mattias Perjos led successful healthcare activities and developed strong industrial skills with an international mindset. He will bring a wealth of experience that will be a strong addition to our Board," said Karl Rotthier, Chief Executive Officer, EUROAPI. "The entire Board of Directors would like to thank Corinne Le Goff for her valuable contribution to the Board and as a member of the Audit committee and wishes her all the best in her new endeavors."

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies, while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,350 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: EAPI ISIN: FR0014008VX5). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward looking and not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, projections and current assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning the Group's current and future strategy, financial and non-financial future results and the environment in which the Group operates, as well as events, operations, future services or product development and potential. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward looking statements and information do not constitute guarantees of future performances, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, a large number of which are difficult to predict and generally outside the control of the Group, which could cause actual results, performances or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are indicated and detailed in Chapter 3 "Risk factors relating to the issuer" of the prospectus approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on March 31, 2022, under number 22- 076. These forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly declines any obligation or commitment to publish updates or corrections of the forward-looking statements included in this press release in order to reflect any change affecting the forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005592/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Contact:

Laurence Bollack

Mob.: +33 (0)6 81 86 80 19

mr@euroapi.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Guillaume Rosso

Mob.: +33 (0)6 49 51 59 78

ir@euroapi.com