Cadence Design Systems: Cadence Awards Diversity in Technology Scholarship to 38 Students

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Cadence recently announced the recipients of their 2022 Diversity in Technology Scholarship, spotlighting the outstanding academic achievements of 38 student recipients.

This year, Cadence received a record number of applications. The company was inspired by the thoughtful essays, impressive resumes, and acclaimed recommendations from the applicants. These talented students represent an incredibly bright and diverse generation of future innovators, which signifies the importance of scholarships that support science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in underrepresented communities.

Celebrating the fifth year of the Cadence Women in Technology program and the third year of the Black Students and Latinx Students in Technology programs, Cadence is proud to contribute these funds as part of their mission to create an inclusive environment that fosters a range of perspectives across the tech industry.

Each awardee is currently pursuing a bachelor's, master's, or Ph.D. in a technical field such as computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, and electronic engineering. They were selected based on leadership skills, recognition of accomplishments, endorsement from professors, and drive to shape the world of technology.

Cadence believes that each of these gifted young leaders will make an impact on technology throughout their academic and professional careers.

Congratulations to this year's 38 Cadence Diversity in Technology scholarship recipients!

Black Students in Technology

Abena Boadi-Agyemang, Carnegie Mellon University

Brian Langat, Stanford University

Devon Woodfine, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Kingsley Odae, Cornell University

Kora Hughes, New York University

Mankanjola Ogunleye, Virginia Tech

Micky Nnamdi, Georgia Institute of Technology

Roman Scott, Stanford University

Latinx Students in Technology

Amelia Churchill, Case Western Reserve University

Ana Luisa Veroneze Solorzano, Northeastern University

Cristhian Alexis Roman Vicharra, Texas A&M University

Davi Valerio de Queiroz Rodrigues, Texas Tech University

Jorge Quesada, Georgia Institute of Technology

Nubia Correa, Stanford University

Omar Armando, University of Texas at Austin

Patricia Garcia, University of Southern California

Women in Technology

Adrija Bhattacharya, Georgia Tech

Aisha Rahman, University of New Mexico

Alana Dee, University of Washington

Behnoosh Meskoob, Ecole de technologie superieure

Cassondra Brayfield, University of California, Davis

Catherine Lacey, Louisiana Tech University

Fabia Farlin Athena, Georgia Institute of Technology

Fatima Ahsan, Rice University

Gabriela Nawangsari Setawan, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Hena Naaz, Georgia Institute of Technology

Katie Bishop, Georgia Institute of Technology

Kimberly Cummings, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Maitreyee Sanjiv Marathe, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Margaret Cox, Elon University

Marziyeh Rezaei, University of Washington

Nayanika Biswas, Georgia Institute of Technology

Neha Vinjapuri, Stanford University

Nibedita Karmokar, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

Nujhat Tasneem, Georgia Institute of Technology

Olivia Jo Dickinson, Duke University

Vidhisha Balachandran, Carnegie Mellon University

Xinhui Li, Georgia Institute of Technology

