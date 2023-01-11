Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 11 janvier/January 2023) - The common shares of Golden Age Exploration Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Golden Age Exploration Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of exploring for gold and other precious metals in Canada. At present, the Company holds the exclusive option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Magic property totalling 1,293 hectares 80 kilometres southwest of Quesnel, British Columbia. The deposit type being explored for is a low or intermediate sulphidation epithermal gold-silver deposit akin to the Blackwater gold-silver deposit located 105 kilometres northwest of the Magic property.

Les actions ordinaires de Golden Age Exploration Ltd. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Golden Age Exploration Ltd. est une société d'exploration minière qui se consacre à l'exploration de l'or et d'autres métaux précieux au Canada. À l'heure actuelle, la Société détient l'option exclusive d'acquérir jusqu'à 80 % d'intérêt dans la propriété Magic totalisant 1 293 hectares à 80 kilomètres au sud-ouest de Quesnel, en Colombie-Britannique. Le type de gisement exploré est un gisement d'or-argent épithermal à sulfuration faible ou intermédiaire semblable au gisement d'or-argent Blackwater situé à 105 kilomètres au nord-ouest de la propriété Magic.

Issuer/Émetteur: Golden Age Exploration Ltd. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GDN Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 10 300 001 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 1 595 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 380781 10 4 ISIN: CA 380781 10 4 5 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.10/0,10$ Agent: Research Capital Corporation Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 12 janvier/January 2023 Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 16 janvier/January 2023 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 28 février/February Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GDN. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.