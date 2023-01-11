MicroSalt® Wins 2022 Sodium Reduction Technology Provider of the Year from Global Health Pharma. "We are extremely proud of this award. It reflects our commitment to help solving the worlds heart health issues. Sodium is a very real, worldwide issue and we are proud to lead the fight against excess sodium," said Rick Guiney, CEO of MicroSalt®. Launched in 2017, the annual award is based on merit, not votes.

Global Health Pharma conducts extensive research and fact-checking to determine the year's award recipients. MicroSalt® provides a much-needed tool that enables food manufacturers the opportunity to lower the sodium content of their products without any impact on flavor.

With 31% of all adults globally suffering from high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases, and with pressure mounting from governments across the globe to lower sodium, MicroSalt® offers a truly revolutionary worldwide solution for both manufactures and consumers.

Customers and food manufacturing representatives interested in reducing sodium intake can learn more about MicroSalt® by visiting the company's website at www.microsaltinc.com

