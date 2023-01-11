Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2023) - Québec Silica Resources Corp. (CSE: QTZ) ("Québec Silica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a comprehensive geoscientific study on hydrogen and helium energy in collaboration with the Government of Québec and the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique ("INRS"), a high-level research and training institute. As announced on November 10, 2022, Québec Silica acquired its first three mineral claim properties for naturally occurring hydrogen and helium prospection.

QTZ will collaborate scientifically on the Fonds de recherche du Québec - Nature et technologies ("FQRNT") and la ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles ("MERN") mines research project by allowing joint work to be carried out in Témiscaminque and other regions within the province of Québec. This collaboration will support the governments green hydrogen and bioenergy strategy to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels in key industries and ultimately move toward the global energy transition 2050 target. QTZ plans to follow suit and expand its activities in the renewable energy sector, leading the way as potentially the first in the province of Québec for hydrogen exploration.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has filed an Alteration Notice to change the name of the Company to Québec Innovative Materials Corp. The Company's common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the new ticker symbol "QIMC" on January 12, 2023. The new CUSIP of the common shares is 748033107 and the new ISIN is CA7480331072.

About Naturally Occurring Hydrogen and Helium



Québec Silica is evaluating naturally occurring hydrogen and helium. These gasses are formed from chemical and nuclear reactions deep underground and hold real market potential as critical gasses to the green energy economy.

The government of Québec has recently announced the Québec Green Hydrogen and Bioenergy Strategy, which has the purpose of creating a favourable environment to accelerate the production, distribution, and use of hydrogen. More information can be found through this link: Québec Green Hydrogen Strategy.

About Québec Silica Resources Corp.

Québec Silica Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company focused on exploring, developing, and acquiring industrial mineral resources in Québec, Canada. The Company is currently focused on its wholly-owned Charlevoix Silica Project, near Clermont, Québec, Canada.

Additional information on Québec Silica. is available at www.quebecsilica.com.

