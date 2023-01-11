Chino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2023) - RMI Financial Services Network, a Chino, California-based financial services firm, unveiled their program designed to help female healthcare professionals prepare for retirement. In order to set up these women for a successful retirement, Founder Reggie Mares and her team help them protect their hard-earned assets.

"I have family members and friends who work in the medical field who work long hours and don't have time to dedicate to their finances," said Mares. "I want to be able to provide for these well-deserving people who give so much, by giving the tools to set-up their finances and prepare for retirement."

RMI Financial Services Network's program encourages healthcare workers to save early and retire happy and stress-free. Mares and her team work to develop a plan that saves money into an optimized retirement account, including tax-favored, stable alternatives to 401k or 403b plans, and show them how their immediate savings will pay off for their future retirement. Her focus on education gives her clients the knowledge to make sound financial decisions and then stick to the long-term plan to maximize their investment.

"It's a bargain to learn the disciplines of saving, investing, and leveraging," added Mares. "It does pay off exponentially when it's achieved. While some people believe that material things are deserved, you are only entitled to the balance you have earned. We help our clients maximize what they earn and prepare them for a time when they no longer have to work for their money."

"Very little financial information within the purview of our nurses or laboratory professionals generally helps with their retirement planning," Mares said. To help give applicable instruction about this topic, Reggie Mares' company is hosting several webinars.

To sign up for the free webinars with Reggie Mares, which includes Tom Hegna, visit www.mycaringadvisor.com

About RMI Financial Services Network

RMI Financial Services Network is a financial services firm owned and operated by Reggie Mares. The company specializes in working with female healthcare professionals to provide them with the resources they need to set their finances for retirement. Learn more at www.mycaringadvisor.com

