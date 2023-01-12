Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023: Eine (noch starke) Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.01.2023 | 07:18
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VIS BLANC's 2STEP MASK Notified in European CPNP

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIS BLANC, a brand run by ELKO Trading Company, completed the CPNP Notification of VIS BLANC 2STEP MASK, which was launched last year, and was able to enter the European market in earnest.

VIS BLANC's 2STEP MASK Notified in European CPNP

CPNP (Cosmetic Product Notification Portal) is a notification system for all cosmetics to sell in Europe. To notify cosmetics in the CPNP, demanding strict quality and stability procedures such as microbiological testing, stability testing, and compatibility testing are required.

VIS BLANC is about to enter the European cosmetics market through the CPNP notification and has now completed cosmetic product test approval for each country in three countries for export, including the European CPNP, and announced that vis blanc will continue to strive to grow in the global market in the near future.

http://visblanc.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982028/Photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vis-blancs-2step-mask-notified-in-european-cpnp-301719949.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.