

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The economic bulletin from the European Central Bank is the only major data due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases GDP data for November. The Mainland-Norway is forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month, after staying flat in October.



In the meantime, retail sales data for November is due from Turkey.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is slated to issue retail sales for November. Sales had decreased 1.8 percent on month in October.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes economic bulletin.



At 5.00 am ET, Greece consumer price inflation data is due.



