

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter group sales covering Christmas trading at constant currency grew 9.9 percent from last year to 3.60 billion pounds.



In its trading update for the 13 weeks to December 31, the company reported total UK sales of 3.29 billion pounds, up 9.7 percent at constant currency, while like-for-like or LFL sales grew 7.2 percent.



Food sales of 2.11 billion pounds grew 10.2 percent at constant currency and 6.3 percent at LFL basis. Clothing & Home sales were 1.18 billion pounds, a growth of 8.8 percent at constant currency and 8.6 percent at LFL basis.



International sales were 312 million pounds, up 12.5 percent at constant currency.



Memo Clothing & Home online sales grew 0.7 percent from last year to 364 million pounds.



Stuart Machin, Chief Executive said: ' M&S sustained trading momentum through the peak quarter and both Food and Clothing & Home have delivered strong growth.... Given the inflationary pressures impacting our customers and our business, M&S is taking action to structurally reduce costs and reinforce our customer proposition.... This performance across both our businesses provides confidence in delivering our full year results.'



Looking ahead, the company said its strong trading performance provides confidence that the results for the year will be consistent with previous guidance.



The company in November last year said it would deliver an adjusted profit before tax for main businesses, including Gist, similar to the expectations set out at FY22 results.



Marks & Spencer plans to report full-year results on May 24.



