

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills plc (SVS.L), on Thursday, issued trading update for the year ended 31 December 2022, and said it has performed ahead of its previous expectations for the year and substantially ahead of the 2019 'pre-COVID' comparative period.



During the year, the Group's Consultancy and Property Management businesses performed well and their strength helped underpin Savills performance overall. In the Transactional businesses, the rapid rise in debt costs has been a significant issue with which commercial investment markets have had to come to terms.



The Investment management business traded in line with the company's expectations although deployment of capital was inevitably reduced given the uncertain market conditions and valuation adjustments have reduced performance fee income year-on-year.



Further, the company believes that the first half of 2023 will be more challenging than its 2022 comparative; however, it expect progressive improvement through the second half of the year.



