

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco Plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) reported that its Group Retail like-for-like sales were up 6.4%, excluding VAT, excluding fuel for the 19 weeks ended 7 January 2023. For the UK & ROI, the growth was 6.1%.



Third-quarter Group Retail like-for-like sales excluding VAT, excluding fuel, were up 5.7%. For the UK & ROI, the growth was 5.2%.



Ken Murphy, Chief Executive, said: 'I'm really pleased with our performance over this period - particularly the further strong growth at Christmas on top of the exceptional growth of the last few years. We've delivered a strong market share performance in the UK and ROI, Booker has continued to grow strongly despite a particularly tough catering backdrop and our Central European business has delivered its highest sales growth for many years.'



Looking forward, the Group reconfirmed fiscal 22/23 guidance. The Group expects retail adjusted operating profit between 2.4 billion pounds and 2.5 billion pounds; retail free cash flow of at least 1.8 billion pounds; and Bank adjusted operating profit of approximately 120 million pounds to 160 million pounds.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TESCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de