

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering and consulting firm John Wood Group PLC (WDGJF.PK) Thursday said its revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased 3% from last year to $5.4 billion, in line with expectations.



At constant currency, the company reported underlying revenue growth of 8%.



Excluding one-time items, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, or adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $375 million to $385 million.



In 2021, adjusted EBITDA was $554 million.



Full-year results are scheduled to be reported on March 28, 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JOHN WOOD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de