Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 11
[12.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,379,000.00
|EUR
|0
|203,389,023.78
|8.6996
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|884,331.08
|87.7313
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|117,355,456.49
|99.5719
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.01.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|134,202.00
|USD
|0
|14,304,310.02
|106.5879
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.01.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,519.00
|GBP
|0
|6,032,806.28
|104.8837
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.01.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|113,641.00
|EUR
|0
|11,674,764.03
|102.7337
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.01.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|42,189.00
|CHF
|0
|4,126,871.78
|97.8187
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|62,882,881.63
|9.0018
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.01.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,000,000.00
|USD
|0
|30,045,549.37
|10.0152
