

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Brown (N.) Group PLC (BWNG.L) reported third-quarter Group revenue of 249.2 million pounds, down 7.6% from last year. Product revenue was 166.4 million pounds, a decline of 9.2%. At 31 December 2022, the Group had unsecured net cash of 82.9 million pounds.



Steve Johnson, Chief Executive, said: 'We have traded in line with our expectations through a challenging period, as customers continue to be more cautious with their discretionary spending in the face of the various, well-documented consumer pressures.'



Looking forward, the Group expects fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA to be in line with market consensus.



The Group expects the market for UK discretionary consumer goods to be soft in calendar year 2023, particularly in the first half.



