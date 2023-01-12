DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBL LN) Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 11-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.2674
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40919135
CODE: CRBL LN
ISIN: LU1829218749
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBL LN Sequence No.: 215221
