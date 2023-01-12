

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales rose at a faster pace in November, data from Turkstat showed on Thursday.



Retail sales advanced 12.1 percent yearly in November, following a 9.3 percent gain in October.



Sales of non-food sales climbed 17.7 percent annually in November and those of food, drinks, and tobacco gained 5.7 percent. Sales of automotive fuel grew 3.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.5 percent in November, after a 1.6 percent growth in the preceding month.



Retail sales turnover increased 125.4 percent annually in November, after a 133.0 percent gain in the prior month.



