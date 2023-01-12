DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRJU LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 11-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3154.6007
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9590922
CODE: PRJU LN
ISIN: LU1931974775
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRJU LN Sequence No.: 215259 EQS News ID: 1533529 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1533529&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 12, 2023 03:28 ET (08:28 GMT)