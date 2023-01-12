DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.8033

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 89954

CODE: WGES LN

ISIN: LU1799934499

