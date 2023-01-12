Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea") to act as successor depositary bank for its sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") programme.

Nordea's ADR programme trades in the US over-the-counter (OTC) market under the symbol "NRDBY". Each ADR represents one ordinary share of the company. Nordea's underlying ordinary shares are listed and trade on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchanges under the symbol "NDA".

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: "I am delighted on behalf of Citi that we have been selected by Nordea Bank as successor ADR depositary bank for its sponsored Level 1 ADR programme. With Citi's global presence and investor relations expertise, we are confident our platform will help facilitate the continued success of the programme and provide investors with the highest quality ADR services."

About Nordea

We are a universal bank with a 200-year history of supporting and growing the Nordic economies enabling dreams and aspirations for a greater good. Every day, we work to support our customers' financial development, delivering best-in-class omnichannel customer experiences and driving sustainable change. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us at nordea.com.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

