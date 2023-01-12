DEAC, the top-ranking operator of cloud computing and IT infrastructure solutions, introduces myDEAC Digital Cloud Space

RIGA, Latvia, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEAC is launching a digital IT platform that integrates all data center services and allows users to create and manage virtual servers and order other services at any time.





The first phase of the myDEAC platform is deployed in Northern Europe and GDPR compliant, and will be expanded globally according to local requirements in each region. The platform is developed by the DEAC R&D using global best practices.

myDEAC Digital Cloud Space solves customers' needs to complete any IT project with quick and accessible resources, whether it's an individual, a startup, or an established company. This digital IT infrastructure serves purposes that customers already know and allows growth with emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Web3, and others. The myDEAC partner program is also available. As this platform uses a pay-as-you-go payment model - it guarantees no hidden costs and lets you predict upcoming expenses. Even if a customer requires a service or solution that is not offered by the myDEAC virtual platform, there is always the option to get in touch with the support team and request a customized solution.

"Our values are based on continuous development and long-term customer relationships. We stick to the digital concept of doing business and plan to expand globally," comments Andris Gailitis, the CEO of DEAC.

Do Easy Action Cleverly and register at myDEAC.

About DEAC:

DEAC is a top-ranking operator of cloud computing and IT infrastructure solutions, serving thousands of global customers. Founded in 1999, DEAC is owned by Quaero European Infrastructure Fund II, an infrastructure investment fund managed by the asset management company Quaero Capital. DEAC offers primary data center locations in Riga and Vilnius in collaboration with DLC and has points of presence in the major cities of Europe. The company uses renewable energy and meets the highest quality standards.

