DFDS A/S: DECEMBER VOLUMES: STRONG FINISH TO 2022 FOR PASSENGERS

INVESTOR NEWS no. 01 - 12 January 2023

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in December 2022 were 15.2% below 2021. Volumes were 4.7% below 2021 adjusted for Channel that continues to be impacted by a considerable decrease in the total market and ferry overcapacity.



North Sea volumes were below last year, mostly due to a decline in activity between Scandinavia and the UK. The growth momentum in the Mediterranean network continued, although a temporary suspension of sailings between Turkey and Spain reduced volumes. Baltic Sea volumes remained negatively impacted by the war in Ukraine.

In 2022, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 2.9% to 41.7m from 43.0m in 2021. The decrease was 0.5% adjusted for Channel.

Ferry - passenger: The number of passengers continued to recover and more than tripled to 307k equal to 83% of volumes in December 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. The number of cars equalled 81% of volumes in 2019.

In 2022, the total number of passengers was 3.8m compared to 0.9m in 2021 and 5.1m in 2019.

DFDS ferryvolumes December Full-year Freight 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020 2021 2022 Change Lane metres, '000 3,597 3,326 2,820 -15.2% 40,891 43,013 41,746 -2.9% Passenger 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020 2021 2022 Change Passengers, '000 78 85 307 262.6% 1,498 869 3,772 334.3%

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS' European route network. DFDS' ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the linkto see a map of the entire network. The January 2023 volume report is expected to be published on 9 February 2023 at around 7.30am CET.





