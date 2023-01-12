

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged higher on Thursday, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data for December later in the day that might show price pressures eased from the previous month. Investors remain optimistic that cooling inflation will lead to an end to Fed rate hikes this year.



At the same time, a higher-than-expected reading would force the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates at a sharp clip.



Boston Federal Reserve bank leader Susan Collins remarked to the New York Times that she was in favor of raising interest rates to just above 5 percent this year.



The benchmark DAX was up 34 points, or 0.2 percent, at 14,981 after climbing 1.2 percent in the previous session.



Sugar producer Suedzucker AG rose half a percent after it reported higher nine-month results, and confirmed its fiscal 2023 outlook.



