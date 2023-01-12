Tencent Cloud Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Traac to Provide Cloud Solutions and Services in Europe

BERLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud - the cloud business of global technology company Tencent - today announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Traac, an authorized reseller of Tencent Cloud for Europe, to provide industry-leading cloud solutions and services and expand the business in the region.

Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the heart of Swiss innovations and new technologies hub, Traac has strong competencies in B2B cooperation with leading global vendors, customers and ecosystems, providing best-in-class services in offering cloud solutions and digital products. Currently, Traac is Tencent Cloud's authorized reseller in 19 European countries, including Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

"Setting up a collaboration with Traac, the company which has strong competencies in B2B cooperation and extensive market reach is an important step in building our market position in Europe. We highly value the market achievements, experience, and global markets knowledge of Traac. The Traac team successfully combines strategic thinking with knowledge of new technologies, which can be a valuable asset for our existing and future customers in strengthening their competitive advantage. As demands for digital solutions and cloud technologies continue to see strong growth across Europe, Tencent Cloud will work closely with Traac together to help European customers speed up digital transformation and business growth", says Leo Li Shiwei, Vice President for Europe, Tencent Cloud International.

"Tencent Cloud is one of the world's leading cloud companies, providing innovative, stable, and secure industry-leading cloud products and solutions. It is my pleasure and honor to cooperate with such a prestigious company, especially at the time when global digitalization accelerates. Nowadays cloud means not only storage. It is a whole digital products ecosystem. The more digitalized the world, the more cloud and digital products it needs. Together with Tencent Cloud, Traac will provide cutting-edge cloud technologies, helping European companies to accelerate their digital transformation, foster innovations, and build a unique competitive advantage. This is why I am excited about the collaboration with Tencent Cloud and I am proud that I will lead Traac in this mission", says Ilona Weiss, Chairman of Traac.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.

