Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 17/23 (21/23)

Correction refers to the Orderbook ID, marked in bold below. At the request of Enersize Oyj, equity rights will be traded on First North as from January 12, 2023. Security name: Enersize Oyj TO3 -------------------------------- Short name: ENERS TO3 -------------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000541255 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 280261 -------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Enersize Oyj. The subscription price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from January 13, 2023 to January 26, 2023. The subscription price may amount to a maximum of 0,04 SEK and a minimum of the company's quota value. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 30 January 2023 - 13 February 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 9 February 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.