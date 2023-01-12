Anzeige
Blick in die Zukunft? Ist Cybeats bei T-Mobile und Nintendo in den Startlöchern?
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Enersize Oyj TO3 (21/23)

At the request of Enersize Oyj, equity rights will be traded on First North as
from January 12, 2023. 

Security name: Enersize Oyj TO3
--------------------------------
Short name:   ENERS TO3    
--------------------------------
ISIN code:   FI4000541255  
--------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  280261     
--------------------------------

Terms: One (1) warrant right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share
     in Enersize Oyj.                            
    The subscription price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted 
     average price of the Company's share during the period from January 13,
     2023 to January 26, 2023. The subscription price may amount to a    
     maximum of 0,04 SEK and a minimum of the company's quota value.    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 30 January 2023 - 13 February 2023                   
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  9 February 2023                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.
