

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Sports car manufacturer Porsche AG (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) reported Thursday higher deliveries in fiscal 2022, despite several global crises.



In the full year, Porsche delivered 309,884 vehicles to customers worldwide, up 3 percent from 301,915 vehicles last year.



Deliveries in its home market of Germany increased 3 percent from last year to 29,512 vehicles, and Europe deliveries, excluding Germany, grew 7 percent to 62,685 vehicles.



Overseas and Emerging Markets deliveries increased 13 percent.



Meanwhile, North American deliveries were flat at 79,260 vehicles amid the logistical and supply challenges. In its biggest single market, China, deliveries fell 2 percent to 93,286 vehicles mainly due to the effects of the COVID pandemic.



Detlev von Platen, Executive Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Porsche, said, 'The many challenges caused by the war in the Ukraine, interrupted supply chains and the ongoing semiconductor crisis have shaped the past year and put us to the test. ...On the sales side, results have been positive in 2022.'



