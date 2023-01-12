Guben, 12. Januar 2023 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK; OTCQX: RCKTF; FWB: RJIB; WKN: A1XF0V) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Rock Tech") erhält die Zulassung zum vorzeitigen Beginn für den Bau seines Lithium-Konverters im brandenburgischen Guben ("Guben Konverter"). In den nächsten Wochen werden die ersten größeren Arbeiten vor Ort für dieses strategische Rohstoffprojekt erwartet.

Rund 24.000 Tonnen batteriefähiges Lithiumhydroxid sollen ab 2025 in Brandenburg produziert werden. Das zuständige Landesamt für Umwelt hat Rock Tech dafür in einem ersten Schritt die Zulassung zum vorzeitigen Beginn in Bezug auf die erste Tranche der Genehmigung erteilt. Rock Tech plant in den kommenden Wochenmit ersten Arbeiten für das rund 683 Millionen US-Dollar#_edn1 teure Projekt auf dem eigenen Grundstück im Industriegebiet in Guben.

Im Februar 2022 hatte Rock Tech die erste Teilgenehmigung und die Zulassung zum vorzeitigen Beginn beantragt. In dem Antragsverfahren mit Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung gab es keine genehmigungsrechtlichen Einwände. Das bewertet Rock Tech als positives Zeichen für die Unterstützung des Konverterbaus und lobt zugleich die zügige und transparente Zusammenarbeit mit den Behörden.

"Unser Konverter wird einer der ersten seiner Art in Europa sein. Die Produktion von unserem batteriefähigem Lithiumhydroxid wird ein wesentlicher Teil der Rohstofflieferketten für Batteriemetalle in Europa sein - auch deshalb ist der positive Bescheid der Behörde ein wichtiger Schritt dahin und sendet ein wichtiges Signal in den Markt", ergänzt Klaus Schmitz, Chief Operating Officer von Rock Tech.

Die Zulassung zum vorzeitigen Beginn ist auch ein erfreulicher Indikator für die zu erwartende Baugenehmigung für den Guben Konverter. Im November hatte Rock Tech dafür den zweiten und finalen Genehmigungsantrag bei der Behörde eingereicht. Mit einer positiven Entscheidung wird ab Sommer 2023 gerechnet.

Bisher wurden mehr als 250.000 Arbeitsstunden und über 37 Millionen US-Dollar[ii] durch Rock Tech in die Prozess- und Konstruktionsplanungen des Konverters investiert. Mit dem vorzeitigen Beginn können die notwendigen Bodenarbeiten sowie der Bau von Straßen, Büro- und Lagergebäuden begonnen werden.

ÜBER ROCK TECH

Rock Tech ist ein Cleantech-Unternehmen, das es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht hat, Lithiumhydroxid für Elektroauto-Batterien herzustellen. Das Unternehmen plant, Lithiumkonverter direkt dort zu bauen, wo es seine Kunden benötigen, um Transparenz in der Lieferkette und eine Just-in-Time-Lieferung zu gewährleisten. Um die drängendste Lücke hin zu einer sauberen Mobilität zu schließen, hat Rock Tech eines der stärksten Teams der Branche zusammengestellt. Das Unternehmen hat sich strenge ESG-Standards auferlegt und entwickelt einen eigenen Aufbereitungsprozess, der effizienter und nachhaltiger sein soll. Rock Tech plant, das nötige Rohmaterial aus seinem eigenen Mineralienprojekt in Kanada zu beziehen, aber auch von anderen verantwortungsvoll produzierenden Minen. In den kommenden Jahren wird das Unternehmen voraussichtlich auch Material aus dem Batterierecycling beziehen. Das Ziel von Rock Tech ist es, einen Kreislauf für Lithium zu schaffen. www.rocktechlithium.com

FÜR WEITERE INFORMATIONEN

André Mandel, Telefon: +49 (0) 151 2825 4014; oder E-Mail: amandel@rocktechlithium.com

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.; 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release.

Certain information set forth in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which information is based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: expectations concerning the Guben Converter, including the design and features of the Guben Converter, as well as the expected costs, capital expenditures, timing and outcomes thereof; statements regarding the Company's future plans, estimates, and schedules relating to the Guben Converter, including the anticipated timing of future activities taken in support of the development thereof; Rock Tech's expectations regarding the FEL3 study including the related activities, findings and uses thereof; potential financing arrangements; the expected economic performance of the Guben Converter and anticipated production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and related processing methods employed; the estimated capital and operating costs of the Guben Converter; the anticipated timing and outcomes of a final investment decision, construction activities and commissioning of the Guben Converter; statements regarding the Company's sustainability and ESG related goals and strategy, including the benefits and achievement thereof and future actions taken by the Company in relation thereto; expected regulatory processes and final outcomes, including in relation to the timing of TG-1 and TG-2 approvals; expectations regarding the electric vehicle industry, including the demand for and pricing of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and the benefits therefrom, and the development of political and regulatory frameworks especially in Germany and the European Union; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.

Forward-looking information is based on certain estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made or in certain cases, on third party expert opinions. It should be noted that, in order to proceed with the planned investment of 650 million euros contained herein, Rock Tech will be required to raise additional funding and the availability of financing on satisfactory terms is not guaranteed. This forward-looking information was derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, intermediate and final lithium products, expected growth, performance and business operation, prospects and opportunities, general business and economic conditions, results of development and exploration, Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business, including development and exploration activities, and timing related to government approvals. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause Rock Tech's actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, delays in government approval for the construction of the Guben Converter, changes in commodity prices, Rock Tech's ability to retain and attract skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers, unanticipated events and other difficulties related to construction, development and operation of converters and mines, the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations, title defects, competition from existing and new competitors, changes in currency exchange rates and market prices of Rock Tech's securities, Rock Tech's history of losses, impacts of climate change and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Financial Instruments and Other Risks" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis, a copy of which is filed electronically through SEDAR and is available online at www.sedar.com. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information.

It can not be guaranteed that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. This forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech management's current views as at the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based.

The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes.

#_ednref1 Kapitalkosten, dargelegt in der Veröffentlichung von Rock Tech in der Bankable Project Study zum Guben Konverter vom 04. November 2022

#_ednref2 für die Jahre 2021 und 2022, mit für Q4/2022 prognostizierten Ergebnissen und vorbehaltlich einer abschließenden Rechnungslegung und Auditierung; mehr Details sind auch den regelmäßig veröffentlichten MD&A zu entnehmen

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=68828Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=68828&tr=1



