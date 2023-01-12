

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil extended recent gains on Thursday amid optimism over improvement in Chinese demand and the prospect of softening inflationary pressures.



Benchmark Brent crude futures traded 0.7 percent higher at $83.27 a dollar, while WTI crude futures were up 0.8 percent at $78.



There are expectations that the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays in China will boost short-term demand for fuel.



U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude to trade at $105 per barrel by the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by a recovery in China and strengthening global demand.



Optimism about improving demand in China helped traders shrug off data showing a huge increase in U.S crude oil stockpiles.



Investors are also pinning hopes that cooling U.S. inflation would help reduce pressure for aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.



The U.S. consumer inflation data for December due later in the day might show price pressures eased from the previous month.



