

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold traded a tad higher at an eight-month high on Thursday, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data for December later in the day that might show price pressures eased from the previous month.



Spot gold rose half a percent to $1,884.41 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $1,887.45.



The inflation report is expected to show a slowdown in the annual rate of consumer price growth and could lead the Federal Reserve to ease its pace of rate hikes.



At the same time, a higher-than-expected reading would force the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates at a sharp clip.



The U.S. rate futures currently price in two 25-basis-point hikes in February and March.



Boston Federal Reserve bank leader Susan Collins remarked to the New York Times that she was in favor of raising interest rates to just above 5 percent this year.



The U.S. central bank slowed its pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points in December after four consecutive 75 bps increases.



