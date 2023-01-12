DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXG LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 11-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 128.4468

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 968599

CODE: ANXG LN

ISIN: LU1681038326

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681038326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXG LN Sequence No.: 215362 EQS News ID: 1533809 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1533809&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2023 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)