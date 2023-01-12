

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) reported that its 2022 overall global deliveries were down 7 percent on prior year to 8.3 million vehicles due to supply constraints and temporary production stops. The Group noted that, in the second half of 2022, a slightly improved supply situation led to an increase of deliveries of 12 percent, however, could not make up for the losses of 22 percent in the first half of the year. For the month of December, worldwide deliveries were 842,300, an increase of 18.1 percent from previous year.



In the full year, 572,100 all-electric vehicles were handed over to customers, an increase of 26 percent from last year. The BEV share of total deliveries were 6.9 percent, up from 5.1 percent a year ago.



The Group plans to reach a level of BEV deliveries of around 11 percent in 2023. This will be the base to achieve the medium term goal of around 20 percent in 2025. By 2030, every second Group vehicle delivered globally is expected to be all-electric, Volkswagen stated.



