Sparta Group: Sparta's ERS International Confirms Completion of Operational Audit and Certification of R2v3 Standard

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is pleased to announce that ERS International ("ERS"), a flagship company under the Sparta Group's Environment division, has recently completed a comprehensive operational audit and is now R2v3 certified, making it one of the first e-waste recycling facilities in Canada to reach this high standard.

The R2v3 standard provides strict guidelines for data sanitization using high-quality physical destruction and logical sanitization methods. These methods are vital for IT asset disposition ("ITAD") companies. ITAD is a practice built around reusing, recycling, repurposing, and repairing IT equipment in a safe and environmentally responsible manner. The audit at ERS covered several facets of the business, including worker safety, material testing, data system, material processing and material transporting system.

Before the recent operational audit, ERS International was R2 certified, representing a standard set of processes and safety measures for recycling used electronics. R2v3 is a more robust standard that considers the intricacies of today's industry and requires a higher degree of excellence in protecting data and the environment.

"ERS prides itself on being a safe, responsible, efficient operation and has always made it a priority to ensure high standards of operation are met. The R2v3 designation is just one of many important certifications the company has," said Sparta President, John O'Bireck

In addition to R2v3, the company has the following crucial certifications:

OHSAS 18001 - certification to manage operational health and safety risks

ISO 45001 - International standard for occupational health and safety

ISO 9001 - International standard for quality management system ("QMS")

With the completion of the operational audit, management and staff at ERS turn their focus to company growth. The recent launch of a carbon offset program has led to a barrage of inquiries from new potential clients, and we continue with plans to further expand ERS. Recently, the Company announced an expansion into the Middle East by opening up ERS in Oman.

About ERS International

ERS International is an advanced proprietarily engineered, e-waste processing facility. Its refining process allows for exceptional upcycling, recycling, and data destruction. ERS is a zero-residual company. This means it doesn't send any waste to landfill, it doesn't export any e-waste and it produces zero emissions. ERS is the only e-waste recycling facility in Canada with a progressive scientific laboratory and award-winning lab leader. It is also the first full-scale e-waste recycler to be certified to generate carbon credits from its recycling processes.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a company focused on advanced technology designed to improve the health of the planet, the health of businesses, and the health of humankind. Sparta owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. At the same time, the company also diverts waste from landfill, transforming it into something of value. While it began as an environmental technology company, Sparta expanded its technological expertise to address the growing demand for healthier workplaces and healthy employees. Its strong Technical Advisory Board reflects Sparta's dedication to advancing technologies that incorporate the latest in high-tech, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to solve some of the world's pressing problems, including climate change, viral outbreaks, and mounting waste. The company is now structured into three divisions: Environment, Innovation, and Energy. These divisions better categorize the growing list of products and services offered by the Company.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

John O'Bireck, President & CTO

Email: jobireck@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734997/Spartas-ERS-International-Confirms-Completion-of-Operational-Audit-and-Certification-of-R2v3-Standard