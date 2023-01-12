KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air a new interview KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE)(NASDAQ:KWESW)(TSXV: KWE) ("the Company" or "KWESST"), a developer of next-generation tactical systems for military, security, and personal defense markets, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, January, 14, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, KWESST's Executive Chairman David Luxton discusses the Company's breakthrough technology for the non-lethal field, a recently signed contract with General Dynamics Land Systems, multi-billion-dollar opportunities, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.kweinfo.com/interview_access

About The RedChip Money Report®

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About KWESST

KWESST develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems that meet the requirements of security forces and personal defense for overmatch capability against adversaries. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings include its unique non-lethal PARA OPSTM system with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement and personal defense. KWESST is also engaged in the digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting with its signature TASCS (Tactical and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include counter-measures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These include the PhantomTM electronic battlefield decoy system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries; a Battlefield Laser Detection System to counter the growing threat of weaponized lasers against personnel; and, GhostNetTM, a developmental technology for neutralizing small hostile drones without collateral damage. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with ATAK. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with operations in Stafford, VA and representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. The common shares of KWESST trade on Nasdaq and the TSXV under the symbol KWE.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Money Report is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Money Report," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to: the closing of the Canadian and US Financing; and KWESST's business, production and products. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such information and statements are based on the current expectations of KWESST's management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although KWESST's management believes that the assumptions underlying such information and statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting KWESST, including risks relating to: the failure to complete the Canadian and US Financing; the failure to obtain TSXV approval; general economic and stock market conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada, the United States and elsewhere; the ability of KWESST to implement its business strategies; risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in KWESST's filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators; and many other factors beyond the control of KWESST.

Although KWESST has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking information or statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking information and statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and KWESST undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

KWE@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735009/KWESST-Micro-Systems-Inc-Interview-to-Air-on-Bloomberg-US-on-the-RedChip-Money-ReportR