Global Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Expected to Garner $5,361.10 Million in the 2022-2030 Timeframe, Growing at 7.6% CAGR | Report [300-Pages] by Research Dive

The anti-blue ray myopia lenses market is expected to grow by 2030 due to the decreasing possibility of migraines. The retail store sub-segment is predicted to have the highest market share. Market in Asia-Pacific to be the most profitable.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market by Type (Single, Bifocal, Trifocal, and Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Hospital & Clinics, and E-Commerce Platforms), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030".





As per the report, the global anti-blue ray myopia lenses market is predicted to grow at a stable CAGR of 7.6% in the 2022-2030 timeframe, thereby garnering $5,361.10 million by 2030.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: The anti-blue ray myopia lenses market is expected to witness a massive growth in its market size due to decreasing possibility of migraines and macular degeneration. Along with this, increasing exposure to computers, smartphones, LEDs, etc. is predicted to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Opportunities: Increasing fashion trends with respect to eye protective wear are expected to offer numerous growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period. Furthermore, an overall reduction in the number of migraine cases is predicted to augment the market's growth rate.

Restraints: Market analysts are however sceptical about the full-paced growth of this market owing to the high cost of anti-blue ray lenses, which might prove to be a restraint for the anti-blue ray myopia lenses market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The novel coronavirus had wreaked havoc in the world. The lockdowns put in place to curb the virus affected various industries and their production cycles. The anti-blue ray myopia lenses market, however, has been an exception. Due to the lockdowns, a majority of the global population was restricted to their respective homes which, in turn, led to spending more time on digital screens. This increased their exposure to harmful blue light which ultimately led to an increase in demand for anti-blue ray myopia lenses, thus, helping in the growth of the market.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the anti-blue ray myopia lenses market into certain segments based on type, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the single sub-segment is predicted to have a dominant market share and is expected to garner a substantial revenue of $2,666.50 million by 2030. A majority of people belonging to the under-40 age group use single focal lenses in order to correct their nearsightedness and farsightedness. This has led to an increase in demand for single focal lenses which is predicted to help the sub-segment grow in the forecast period.

by 2030. A majority of people belonging to the under-40 age group use single focal lenses in order to correct their nearsightedness and farsightedness. This has led to an increase in demand for single focal lenses which is predicted to help the sub-segment grow in the forecast period. By distribution channel, the retail store sub-segment is anticipated to generate a revenue of $3,148.50 million by 2030, thereby becoming the most lucrative sub-segment. An increase in the number of customers buying anti-blue myopia lenses from wholesalers, independent stores, and brand chains is predicted to boost the growth of this sub-segment.

by 2030, thereby becoming the most lucrative sub-segment. An increase in the number of customers buying anti-blue myopia lenses from wholesalers, independent stores, and brand chains is predicted to boost the growth of this sub-segment. By regional analysis, the anti-blue ray myopia lenses market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the most profitable and rise with a CAGR of 6.6%. A growing number of myopia cases in countries like India , China , and Japan is anticipated to be the primary growth driver of the market in the forecast period.

Prominent Market Players

Some of the prominent players in the anti-blue ray myopia lenses market are

Essilor

ZEISS

Nikon

Shanghai Conant Optics Co. Ltd.

HOYA Corporation

Seiko

Shamir Optical Industry Ltd

RODENSTOCK GMBH

Chemiglas Corp.

Mingyue Glasses Co. Ltd.

These players are adopting various business strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a prominent position in the market.

For instance, in February 2021, EssilorLuxottica, a French eyewear company, and CooperCompanies, a medical device company, announced that they will launch a joint venture in order to acquire SightGlass Vision, a medical equipment supplier. SightGlass Vision has played a great role in reducing myopia among children by developing spectacle lenses to counter the problem. This joint venture and subsequent acquisition are predicted to substantially help both the partnering companies in the coming period.

Finally, the report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the anti-blue ray myopia lenses market including SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

