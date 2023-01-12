MONDI PLC - Further re Acquisition

Mondi plc

Mondi completes Duino mill acquisition

Following the announcement on 16 August 2022, Mondi plc ('Mondi') confirms that it has completed the acquisition of the Duino mill near Trieste (Italy) from the Burgo Group for a total consideration of €40 million.

