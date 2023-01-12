MONDI PLC - Further re Acquisition
PR Newswire
London, January 12
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
12 January 2023
Mondi completes Duino mill acquisition
Following the announcement on 16 August 2022, Mondi plc ('Mondi') confirms that it has completed the acquisition of the Duino mill near Trieste (Italy) from the Burgo Group for a total consideration of €40 million.
Enquiries
Investors/analysts
Fiona Lawrence +44 742 587 8683
Mondi Group Head of Investor Relations
Media
Kerry Cooper +44 788 145 5806
Mondi Group Communication Director
Richard Mountain (FTI Consulting) +44 790 968 4466
About Mondi
Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and films, to developing and manufacturing sustainable consumer and industrial packaging solutions using paper where possible, plastic when useful. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.
In 2021, Mondi had revenues of €7.0 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.2 billion from continuing operations, and employed 21,000 people worldwide. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).
mondigroup.com
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.