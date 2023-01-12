Voices.com Inc.: Voice Actor Talent Pool Grows Amidst Audio Content Boom, Voices Report Finds

LONDON, ON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voices , the world's leading voice over marketplace, released their annual 2023 Aspiring Voice Actor Trends Report . The survey found that 60% of part time voice actors started the profession within the last three years, signaling a new generation of voice actors entering the industry.





Voices' annual Talent Trends Report surveys full time and part time voice actors to identify insights and trends in the industry. The Aspiring Talent Trends Report compiles findings from the responses of over 400 part time voice actors.

"As the economy and labor landscape continues to evolve, people are exploring new avenues for revenue," says David Ciccarelli, Founder and CEO of Voices. "Consumers are leaning deeper into audio content-such as podcasts, audiobooks, and social functions like Twitter Spaces-and it's no surprise to see increased interest in voice talent from workers and brands alike."

The 2023 Aspiring Voice Actor Trends report found that as the workforce of voice talent grows, this new generation can stand to benefit from further education and coaching. "Corporate demand for voice talent is growing, and keeping the talent pipeline flowing with quality voice talent is top priority," says Cicarrelli.

Further findings from this report include:

2023 is welcoming a new generation of voice actors: 60% of part time voice actors started their profession within the last three years, with Voices seeing 500,000 newly created voice actor accounts in 2022.

Voice actors who invest in coaching book 20% more jobs: 35% of part time voice actors have never worked with a voice acting coach, and 28% work with a coach a few times per year.

Auditioning more than five times a day is the baseline for success: Though experts recommend submitting more than five auditions a day, only 28% percent of part time voice actors submit one to five auditions per day.

"Controversial" and "believable" are the most sought-after voice over styles: 39% of survey respondents said they were asked to perform in a "controversial" style. 24% of part time voice actors were asked to perform their voice over in a "believable" style. The most common role for part time voice actors in 2022 was "narrator" at 37%, followed by "real person" at 27%.

For the full 2023 Aspiring Voice Actor Trends Report, please visit: https://www.voices.com/company/press/reports/2023-aspiring-voice-actor-trends-report

For more insights into the world of voice over, visit Voices at: www.voices.com/hire

