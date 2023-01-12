

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. CPI for December and weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 7 are due at 8.30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the franc, it fell against the yen and the euro. Against the pound, it rose.



The greenback was worth 130.57 against the yen, 1.0711 against the euro, 1.2157 against the pound and 0.9322 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de