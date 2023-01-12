Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Blick in die Zukunft? Ist Cybeats bei T-Mobile und Nintendo in den Startlöchern?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YEQ6 ISIN: KYG781631059 Ticker-Symbol: YXS 
Tradegate
11.01.23
10:38 Uhr
0,987 Euro
+0,008
+0,77 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9430,96515:05
0,9420,96715:05
PR Newswire
12.01.2023 | 14:48
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SANY Group: Innovation, High Cost-Performance Ratio and Premium Service - the keys to SANY's Global Success

BEIJING, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xu Ming, Senior Vice President of SANY Group, ("SANY"), a globally leading enterprise of the high-end equipment manufacturing industry, recently made a keynote speech to industry leaders in Munich, Germany, reiterating three keys to the company's success: SANY's innovation-driven growth, placing an emphasis on the cost performance of projects (thus gaining a competitive edge in the global market), and focusing on customer-centered service.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.