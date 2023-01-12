Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.01.2023
Blick in die Zukunft? Ist Cybeats bei T-Mobile und Nintendo in den Startlöchern?
WKN: A12GL6 ISIN: US98139A1051 Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA 
Tradegate
09.01.23
21:23 Uhr
81,00 Euro
-1,00
-1,22 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,5082,0016:49
81,5082,0016:28
ACCESSWIRE
12.01.2023 | 15:26
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: Webinar: Risk, Compliance, and ESG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Join KPMG and Workiva on Thursday, February 23 for a free webinar exploring hot topics in audit, risk, and compliance. Attendees will learn how to enable collaboration between teams and apply lessons learned from SOX as they prepare for ESG regulation.

Workiva, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture

CPA attendees are eligible for one complimentary CPE credit. Can't make it? Complete registration to receive a recording of the discussion.

Register Now

Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.
The KPMG name and logo are trademarks used under license by the independent member firms of the KPMG global organization.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735027/Webinar-Risk-Compliance-and-ESG

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
