Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Blick in die Zukunft? Ist Cybeats bei T-Mobile und Nintendo in den Startlöchern?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F602 ISIN: US57636Q1040 Ticker-Symbol: M4I 
Tradegate
12.01.23
15:50 Uhr
350,50 Euro
-0,85
-0,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
350,45350,9516:50
350,35351,0516:50
ACCESSWIRE
12.01.2023 | 15:26
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth: Trust in Tech Has Eroded: Here Are 3 Ways To Rebuild It

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Originally published by World Economic Forum on weforum.org

My company, like many others, believes that there's great promise in blockchain technology to build more efficient financial instruments and payments systems. But none of it is possible without trust first.

Stronger regulations will go a long way to building that trust. Also, businesses need to partner more closely across crypto and traditional finance. Existing financial institutions and financial services companies are experts in risk management, anti-money laundering regulations and corporate governance protocols. Bringing more of that knowledge into crypto will provide much-needed standards and controls for the young industry.

Continue reading here.

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture

Here are 3 ways to restore trust in tech and create a digital economy that's safer, smarter and more inclusive. Image courtesy of WEF/iStockphoto

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard-center-inclusive-growth
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735031/Trust-in-Tech-Has-Eroded-Here-Are-3-Ways-To-Rebuild-It

MASTERCARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.