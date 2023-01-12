OKX and Tribeca Festival Debut NFT Pass for 2023

The VIP NFT pass includes access to select Festival screenings, after parties, an invite-only awards ceremony with Tribeca co-founders Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro, and more



Available exclusively on the OKX NFT marketplace, the pass connects artists and creatives through the power of Web3

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023, the world's second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology ecosystem, and the Tribeca Festival today launched the first-ever Tribeca Festival NFT pass for 2023. The NFTs, each an exclusive piece of art doubling as a VIP pass, grant access to select screenings, parties with Tribeca co-founders Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro, and other one-of-a-kind privileges throughout the Tribeca Festival from June 7-18 in New York City.

The Tribeca Festival NFT pass is available exclusively on the OKX NFT marketplace and can be stored in the OKX Wallet . It is an expansion of OKX's exclusive presenting partnership with the Tribeca Festival, which launched last year. Tribeca partnered with AWA Studios and award-winning comic illustrator Jonathan Bartlett to create the NFT design inspired by landscapes of Lower Manhattan with Tribeca at the heart of NYC's creative community.

Tribeca Enterprises Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jane Rosenthal said: "The Tribeca Festival has always been at the forefront of the intersection of technology and creativity, and it's only fitting that this year's VIP pass comes in the form of an exclusive NFT."

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "It's exciting we've partnered with the Tribeca team to introduce a first-of-its kind NFT pass. This allows festival goers to experience Web3 and ways to build on top of this unique technology. We're particularly looking to inspire artists to create more on Web3 and we'll keep our eyes out for individuals who will do more with this concept."

OKX Head of Web3 Global Growth Nate Zou said: "More than ever, creators are now utilizing innovative technology such as NFTs to tell stories and share their artistic vision. This project celebrates the natural synergy between blockchain technology and art while bringing amazing practical utilities to life that only Tribeca Festival can provide."

There are two ways to purchase the Tribeca Festival NFT pass:

For new NFT users: Go to the Tribeca website (https://tribecafilm.com/nft), buy the NFT with a credit card directly, and leave a wallet address to receive the NFT by airdrop For experienced NFT users: Navigate to the OKX NFT launchpad (https://www.okx.com/web3/nft/primary/details/10172) and mint NFTs using ETH

View this release on the OKX website here.

About OKX

OKX is the second largest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is one of the fastest and most reliable crypto platforms for traders everywhere, from beginners to professionals. OKX aims to lead the industry when it comes to transparency as one of the first exchanges to disclose its Proof of Reserves and Liabilities monthly, which are verifiable using open source tools.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.

Beyond the exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's self-custody offering for users looking to explore the world of Web3 - from NFTs, GameFi, DeFi, and the metaverse.

About the Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, immersive, games, audio storytelling, music, and online work. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is a platform for creative expression and immersive entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices; discovers award-winning filmmakers and creators; curates innovative experiences; and introduces new technology and ideas through premieres, exhibitions, talks, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. Tribeca will celebrate its 22nd year from June 7-18, 2023.

In 2019, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems, a private investment company with locations in New York and Mumbai, bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

